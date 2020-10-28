Bulls scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl happy to be working with legend Fourie du Preez at Loftus

Bulls scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl has described the experience of working with highly respected Springbok legend Fourie du Preez as priceless.

Du Preez agreed to be part of Jake White’s backroom staff earlier this month as coaching consultant on a part-time basis. His work is mainly with Bok scrumhalves Van Zyl and Embrose Papier while he's at Loftus.

“Having Fourie du Preez for us is incredible‚ I think it is something that is priceless‚” said Van Zyl.

“The experience in the way he is used to the game and his point of view on everything is incredible and it is something you can’t buy.

“It’s just nice because we are learning a lot‚ especially when it comes to the technical side of things. We are always learning a lot regarding how you get the forwards into the game and many other smaller details.