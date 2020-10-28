In the aftermath of the battering the Sharks received at the hands of the Bulls‚ it would be easy for Sean Everitt’s charges to reconsider what works and what doesn’t.

However, the Sharks are not panicking and through their captain, Lukhanyo Am‚ their game model isn’t broke so there’s nothing to fix.

“We’re working hard on our game model. It’s just that we struggled to do it well against the Bulls. It’s still too early for us to be changing or questioning how we play.

"We’ve seen it work before so we’re backing our game model. Going into this weekend‚ there shouldn’t be many changes to the tactics so we’ll try to play the style of rugby we’ve been playing‚” Am said.

Did the lockdown rob the Sharks of momentum? Am doesn’t think so, as all teams were grounded by Covid-19.