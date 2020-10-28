Rugby

The Lions' Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas to go ahead as planned

28 October 2020 - 12:06 By Liam Del Carme
Izak Burger of the Griquas during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between Vodacom Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas at Loftus Versfeld on October 10, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Izak Burger of the Griquas during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between Vodacom Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas at Loftus Versfeld on October 10, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Lions' Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas will go ahead as planned on Friday evening.

It had been feared that the Lions would have a second consecutive match called off in the wake of Covid-19 infections in their camp.

Last weekend's match against the Cheetahs was called off after two additional players had tested positive for the virus‚ following the positive results of four players earlier in the week. That meant they had 11 players in isolation.

The squad was again tested on Tuesday and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) gave them the thumbs up for Friday's clash. In a short statement the Lions did not indicate if they had more positive cases following Tuesday's testing but having been given the green light by the NICD it is presumed they did not.

Had Friday's match been called off it would have left the Lions in a precarious position.

Already their match against the Cheetahs has to be rescheduled and failure to find another date to play Griquas would effectively have ruled the Lions out of the race for the title. The Lions lost away to the Sharks and the Stormers in the first two weekends of Super Rugby Unlocked.

The Lions were due to name their team to play Griquas later on Wednesday.

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. 'We’re far away from what I expect from a football team‚' admits Chiefs coach ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mngqithi: ‘Before long people will know what George Maluleka is ... Soccer
  4. Shabalala with a T happy to be part of Usuthu's rebirth Sport
  5. BREAKING | Kaizer Chiefs fail in appeal on transfer ban Soccer

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X