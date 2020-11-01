Rugby

'Devastated' Wallabies need to learn in a hurry

01 November 2020 - 11:17 By Reuters
Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies has bemoaned the pack losing the ball a lot, which resulted in the playmakers unable to make things happen.
Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies has bemoaned the pack losing the ball a lot, which resulted in the playmakers unable to make things happen.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia prop Allan Alaalatoa had a simple answer for how his team was feeling after they were humiliated by a record 43-5 defeat to New Zealand on Saturday in the Tri-Nations opener that also clinched the Bledisloe Cup for their trans-Tasman rivals.

"We're devastated," Alaalatoa said on Sunday. "The boys were gutted last night and even (still) this morning when we woke up.

"There are some tough (lessons) there for everyone involved."

The lessons, however, will need to be assimilated in a hurry, with the two sides scheduled to meet again next Saturday in Brisbane.

The defeat also silenced the clarion calls that their long-suffering fans were witnessing an Australian renaissance under new coach Dave Rennie following a 16-16 draw in Wellington three weeks ago.

The All Blacks, however, delivered a harsh reality check with a much more combative performance to record a 27-7 victory in Auckland and then produced a rampant and clinically executed first half at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Australia's lack of depth at key positions was exploited, with debutant Noah Lolesio, while undoubtedly their best option at flyhalf as they build for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, given a lesson in how to control the game by his opposite Richie Mo'unga.

The forwards also failed to match the All Blacks' physicality, dropping the ball in contact or failing to get any momentum in the tackle and the breakdown was inconsistent.

Without the injured James O'Connor and Matt Toomua, their tactical kicking was poor and, apart from centre Jordan Petaia, the backline lacked any consistent threats.

Alaalatoa acknowledged a lot of their issues stemmed from the platform he and his fellow forwards failed to set and that was something they needed to fix in a hurry.

"The playmakers can't do their job if as a forward pack we're losing the ball," he said.

"In order to build pressure everyone has a role in doing that. It's something that we need to look at." 

MORE:

Jake White: Bulls have 'massive amounts of confidence' facing Stormers

Bulls director of rugby Jake White is pleased that his side are improving with every passing week of their Super Rugby Unlocked campaign where they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks maul Pumas to claim much-needed victory

It was the Sharks who mauled and clawed their way to a 42-19 Super Rugby Unlocked win over the Pumas in Mbombela on Saturday.
Sport
18 hours ago

Scintillating Bulls run riot against Stormers

The weather gods had the final say at Loftus as the Super Rugby Unlocked match between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus was abandoned after 64 ...
Sport
15 hours ago

'This game showed what kind of player he is': Simelane dazzles for Lions

Former boy wonder Wandisile Simelane delivered a coming of age performance that helped propel the Lions to a 61-31 win over Griquas in their Super ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer departs hastily for Germany Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt on rotating goalkeepers Khune and Akpeyi: 'I don’t think so' Soccer
  3. ‘He will be back soon’: Orlando Pirates reveal why coach Zinnbauer left for ... Soccer
  4. Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates click and blast Kaizer Chiefs away 3-0 Soccer
  5. Haroon Lorgat back at Cricket SA Cricket

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X