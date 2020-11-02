Erasmus remembers World Cup triumph: 'I will never forget the amazing welcome scenes at the airport'

It's been exactly a year since Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hoisted the Webb-Ellis Cup above his head after South Africa crushed England 32-12 to win the coveted trophy in Tokyo in Japan last November.

It could have and should have been a catapult to greater things‚ but the spread of Covid-19 and the massive impact it has had on the greater game of rugby has meant that the Springboks haven’t played any Test rugby.

The rugby lay of the land has been altered so much by the pandemic that the Tri-Nations now consists of New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina.

South Africa now needs to forage north for greener financial pastures.

The memories of that night at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama where tries by Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe‚ the first by the Springboks in three finals‚ still burn bright in director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ mind.

He was the coach then but has been replaced by Jacques Nienaber.