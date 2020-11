SA Rugby has confirmed that the new-look Carling Currie Cup will kick off on the weekend of November 27/28.

The world's oldest provincial rugby competition‚ which will be sponsored by Carling Black Label for the next three seasons‚ will end in January next year.

The Cheetahs will defend the crown they won in 2019 against the Lions, and the other participants are the Bulls‚ Griquas‚ Pumas‚ Sharks and Western Province.

The opening round of matches will see the Sharks host the Pumas‚ Griquas take on the Lions and the Bulls travel to Cape Town to face Western Province. The Cheetahs have a bye.