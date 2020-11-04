Rugby

Domestic program will not affect participation in the Rugby Championship‚ says SA Rugby

04 November 2020 - 10:32 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says the rugby alliance with New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina remained important from a rugby development and winning perspective.
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says the rugby alliance with New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina remained important from a rugby development and winning perspective.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux says the recent changes to South Africa’s domestic program will not affect their participation in the Rugby Championship.

This comes after Southern Hemisphere rugby governing body Sanzaar announced on Wednesday that SA Rugby have committed to the Rugby Championship for the next decade.

With SA Rugby having pulled its four franchises from the Super Rugby tournament‚ while also withdrawing from this year’s Rugby Championship‚ there was every indication that the Springboks would withdraw from the four-team tournament to join the Six Nations.

With this announcement‚ the Springboks will be taking part in a 12-match tournament on a home and away basis.

Roux said the rugby alliance with New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina remained important from a rugby development and winning perspective.

Since 1987‚ only one Northern Hemisphere team in England (2003) has won the Rugby World Cup‚ with the editions from 2007 to 2019 changing hands between South Africa and New Zealand.

Argentina‚ who were added to what used to be the Tri-Nations in 2012 to form the Rugby Championship‚ have remained a very competitive outfit.

“Although we had to change our domestic focus‚ we still have a long history with the All Blacks and the Wallabies as well as a long-standing friendship with the Pumas‚ and we look forward to more world class Test rugby‚” Roux said.

“Ever since the Tri-Nations was first contested in 1996‚ and more recently the Castle Lager Rugby Championship from 2012‚ a team from the southern hemisphere has won the Rugby World Cup five out of six times – which is testimony to the high quality of Test rugby played on this side of the equator.”

Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said the locking in of the 10-year Rugby Championship deal was important for all the teams involved in the tournament.

“The re-commitment by the four unions to the long-term future of the international game is an important start as we embark in a new direction for both the unions and the organisation over the coming years‚” Marinos said.

MORE:

SA commit to Rugby Championship for next decade

SA have reaffirmed their commitment to the Rugby Championship for the next decade, organisers SANZAAR said on Wednesday, bringing an end to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

SA Rugby confirms the dates of the new-look Currie Cup

SA Rugby has confirmed that the new-look Carling Currie Cup will kick off on the weekend of November 27/28.
Sport
19 hours ago

Erasmus remembers World Cup triumph: 'I will never forget the amazing welcome scenes at the airport'

It's been exactly a year since Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hoisted the Webb-Ellis Cup above his head after South Africa crushed England 32-12 to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Extract from 'Miracle Men' to celebrate a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup

Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard takes the reader on the thrilling journey of a Springbok team that went from no-hopers to world champions.
Books
2 days ago

We have turned the corner‚ says Sharks hooker Kerron van Vuuren

Now that the Sharks have found some form after dismissively beating the Pumas over the weekend‚ their next target are the rusty Cheetahs at Kings ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's son reportedly fighting for his life in ... Soccer
  2. Clubless Thuso Phala insists that he has not retired from the game Soccer
  3. Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for David Alaba Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Hunt reflects on defeat to Pirates: 'Not good enough‚ obviously' Soccer
  5. Limping Kaizer Chiefs now have TS Galaxy banana skin to contend with Soccer

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X