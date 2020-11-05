SA Rugby announce the official title partner of the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa
SA Rugby has announced Castle Lager as the official title partner of the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa next year.
The Lions Series kicks off on July 3 2021‚ and will see the visitors play at some of the country's iconic venues like FNB Stadium in Soweto.
The announcement comes in the wake of the huge interest in the series from South African rugby supporters who have made more than 324‚000 applications for tickets.
“This represents a hat-trick for our friends at South African Breweries‚” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.
“They have now been the series partner for all three British & Irish Lions tours to South Africa in the professional era: first under the Lion brand in 1997 and now with Castle Lager for the 2009 and 2021 tours.
“It’s a tribute both to their enduring support for South African rugby but also to the appeal of the sport and of a tour by the British & Irish Lions.
“The first two professional series to South Africa were epic events that entranced the rugby nation. I am sure next year’s edition will be the same‚” Roux concluded.
Ben Calveley‚ British & Irish Lions MD‚ said: “Castle Lager has extensive experience in rugby sponsorship‚ and we are delighted that they have made such a significant commitment to supporting the tour.”
“We are very proud to become the official title partner for the Lions Tour‚” said Castle Lager brand director Kudzi Mathabire.
The series begins on July 3 when the Lions face the Stormers in Cape Town‚ and FNB Stadium will host the first Test against the Springboks three weeks later.
The second Test follows on July 31 at the Cape Town Stadium before the tourists return to Gauteng for the final Test at Ellis Park on August 7.
The Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions‚ with the first Tour taking place in 1891.
In that time‚ the Lions have won four Test series‚ lost eight with one drawn. Their overall record against the Springboks is: played 46‚ won 17‚ lost 23 and drawn six.