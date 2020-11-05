SA Rugby announce the official title partner of the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa

SA Rugby has announced Castle Lager as the official title partner of the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa next year.

The Lions Series kicks off on July 3 2021‚ and will see the visitors play at some of the country's iconic venues like FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The announcement comes in the wake of the huge interest in the series from South African rugby supporters who have made more than 324‚000 applications for tickets.

“This represents a hat-trick for our friends at South African Breweries‚” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“They have now been the series partner for all three British & Irish Lions tours to South Africa in the professional era: first under the Lion brand in 1997 and now with Castle Lager for the 2009 and 2021 tours.