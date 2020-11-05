Bulls director of coaching Jake White says the significant improvement in scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl's game can be largely attributed to working with Springbok legend Fourie du Preez.

Du Preez‚ who is widely regarded as one of the best scrumhalves South Africa has ever produced‚ is employed on a part-time basis as a consultant at Loftus and works closely with Van Zyl and Embrose Papier.

“We let him (Van Zyl) train with Fourie du Preez once a week and you can see the impact that he is having on the halfbacks‚” said White.

“We didn’t get to see Embrose Papier against the Sharks but I can tell you, when you get a guy like him (Du Preez) coming in to help with the technical stuff and understanding of their game‚ it is good.

“It also allows the players to get a feel of what their roles are. You can never underestimate what sort of knowledge and intellectual property they are getting from a guy like Fourie du Preez.”