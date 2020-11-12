Covid-19 continues to loom large over South African sport after the Sharks became the latest team to be afflicted by the virus.

Ahead of Friday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Griquas in Kimberley‚ the Sharks have one player who tested positive while two were in close contact with him.

With doctor/patient confidentiality being respected‚ the players weren’t named but Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the players would not be involved in Friday’s game.

“It didn’t really affect our preparations. We trained well together on Monday and we had no idea of who was going to play on Monday. We had a training session late in the afternoon.

“It also worked out well because of all the rain‚ the fields were waterlogged. When they dried up‚ we had a chance for a very good training session‚” Everitt said.

“You can never know how many people have been infected‚ so we’ve done our analysis of our training on Monday and fortunately there wasn’t a lot of contact. That reduced the number of guys who came into contact with the player. Sometimes‚ these situations are out of your control and you just need to focus on the job at hand.”

From a match-day perspective‚ Kerron van Vuuren returns to the starting berth at hooker while Thembelani Bholi gets a start at flank. Anthony Volmink will make his Sharks debut at full-back, while loosehead prop Khwezi Mona is set to make his debut from the bench.