Rugby

Knives out for Ian Foster after 'shambolic' All Blacks loss to the Pumas

15 November 2020 - 11:20 By Reuters
Argentina players celebrate after stunning the All Blacks of New Zealand in Sydney.
Argentina players celebrate after stunning the All Blacks of New Zealand in Sydney.
Image: Argentina Rugby Union/Twiter

Ian Foster said after the loss to Argentina on Saturday that he was not feeling under any great pressure but the morning papers back home in New Zealand on Sunday would have made for grim reading for the All Blacks coach.

Expectations are always high in New Zealand when it comes to rugby and a 40% win rate over his first five tests in charge have led inexorably to calls for Foster to be sacked.

"The first and most obvious thing to say about Argentina's brilliant win over the All Blacks, from a New Zealand point of view, is that Ian Foster must go," columnist Chris Rattue wrote in the New Zealand Herald.

Gregor Paul in the same newspaper said the team had been reduced to a "shambolic, unimaginative, uninspiring body of players that couldn't catch, couldn't pass, couldn't win their lineout ..."

The extent of the shock of Saturday's defeat against an Argentina side which had not played for 13 months can be gauged by Stuff.co.nz's preview of the contest, which rated the Pumas chances of a win as close to zero.

"Between Foster sending out the heavy artillery and this being the Pumas' first test since the Rugby World Cup last year, things are just stacked too heavily against them," it read.

Foster's heavy artillery misfired at Western Sydney Stadium, however, and the Pumas conjured up a performance for the ages to win 25-15.

That came on the back of last week's 24-22 loss to Australia in Brisbane, where a young Wallabies side coached by New Zealander Dave Rennie also found the All Blacks wanting under pressure.

In the plus column for Foster, his team had already secured the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th straight season after a 16-16 draw and two thumping wins over the Wallabies.

His immediate predecessors Steve Hansen and Graham Henry had win records of 86.92% and 85.4%, however.

"Five tests, two wins, is grim reading in anyone's book," another Herald writer, Liam Napier, wrote.

"For a team with lofty expectations such as the All Blacks, it's completely unacceptable."

The All Blacks have only the rematch with Argentina on November 28 to restore some pride and anything short of a handsome victory could bring a summary end to Foster's reign. 

MORE:

Stormers’ World Cup front row break Cheetahs’ resolve

Two moments illuminated this 30-13 Super Rugby Unlocked victory to the Stormers over the Cheetahs that were in danger of not making it onto any ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Saturday's Lions vs Pumas match falls victim to Covid-19

The Lions’ Super Rugby Unlocked clash with the Pumas scheduled for Ellis Park on Saturday has been postponed in line with Covid-19 protocols.
Sport
2 days ago

Sharks yet to find their teeth

The Sharks are going through a teething process that wouldn't have been expected considering how well they played in Super Rugby before the ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Good tries rescue drab Stormers vs Cheetahs showdown

Two moments illuminated this Super Rugby Unlocked match that was in danger of not making it onto any highlights reel at Newlands last night.
Sport
12 hours ago

Argentina beat All Blacks for first time in Sydney stunner

Argentina served up one of the biggest upsets in test rugby history when they stunned New Zealand 25-15 in the Tri-Nations on Saturday, beating the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. AfriForum suggests race played role in rise of Domingo and Zondi for Proteas Cricket
  2. Bafana Bafana tough out a 2-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe Soccer
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Drama as Cricket SA Members' Council dismisses interim board Cricket
  4. Ntseki defends situation around Bafana’s kit drama in last camp Soccer
  5. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs need to perform a 'cleansing ceremony' urgently‚ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X