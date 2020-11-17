Rugby

The Springboks remain top in rugby rankings, All Blacks slip to third

17 November 2020 - 09:50 By Reuters
The Springboks remained on top despite not having played a test since last year's World Cup final thanks to Argentina's shock win over New Zealand.
The Springboks remained on top despite not having played a test since last year's World Cup final thanks to Argentina's shock win over New Zealand.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Three-times world champions New Zealand have slipped to third in the World Rugby rankings after their shock defeat by Argentina in the Tri-Nations over the weekend, with England moving up to second behind current world champions the Springboks of South Africa.

The All Blacks, who were number one in the rankings between 2009-2019, briefly dropped to third after last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat by England but moved up to second after beating Wales for the bronze medal.

Argentina, who beat the All Blacks for the first time in 30 attempts, were the biggest climbers in the top 10, moving up two places up to eighth. Wales and Japan dropped to ninth and 10th respectively as a result.

South Africa remained on top despite not having played a test since last year's World Cup final.

England moved up to second after Eddie Jones' squad thumped tier-two side Georgia 40-0 in their opening fixture of the Autumn Nations Cup.

MORE:

Western Province confirm continuing talks with American investment consortium

Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) have confirmed that they are continuing talks with American investment consortium‚ MVM Holdings.
Sport
1 day ago

Knives out for Ian Foster after 'shambolic' All Blacks loss to the Pumas

Ian Foster said after the loss to Argentina on Saturday that he was not feeling under any great pressure but the morning papers back home in New ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bulls’ Aplon after cruciate injury: ‘Do I continue playing or go into coaching?’

Former Springbok utility back Gio Aplon is in no rush to make a call on his playing future as he recovers from a career-threatening injury.
Sport
20 hours ago

Stormers’ World Cup front row break Cheetahs’ resolve

Two moments illuminated this 30-13 Super Rugby Unlocked victory to the Stormers over the Cheetahs that were in danger of not making it onto any ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pumas’ shock defeat of All Blacks could be just the ticket for Oz, says Hodge

The Tri-Nations is now wide open, with Argentina’s passion firing up Australia for this weekend’s encounter
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana vs Sao Tome match will not be broadcast live on SABC Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana put four goals past Sao Tome in an unconvincing display Soccer
  3. AfriForum suggests race played role in rise of Domingo and Zondi for Proteas Cricket
  4. Central Gauteng Lions explain retrenchment process which has cost 15 jobs at ... Cricket
  5. Fighting to save Sascoc: Lwandile Simelane relishes challenge to restore ... Sport

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X