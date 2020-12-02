Rugby

Rugby mirrors society with racism issues, says England coach Eddie Jones

02 December 2020 - 08:36 By REUTERS
England coach Eddie Jones believes rugby has improved its position on racism but there is still work to be done.
England coach Eddie Jones believes rugby has improved its position on racism but there is still work to be done.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Rugby has improved its position on racism but the sport is a reflection of society and there is still work to do, England coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday after the sanctions handed out to three Argentine players.

Pablo Matera was stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended, along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, for racist comments posted on social media between 2011 and 2013.

Jones has spoken and written previously about the racism he, and particularly his Japanese-American mother, faced when he was a child in Australia and, conversely, how he had to battle to be accepted as an outsider when he began coaching in Japan.

“Rugby is a microcosm of society and we all think society can improve in that area,” he told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the Argentina situation.

“I don’t think there’s ever an end point. You’re always looking to see how you can be more engaging of diversity, more tolerant and more compassionate. That’s what we want in the world and rugby still has a long way to go, as society does.

“If we are here in 50 years’ time, we will probably be having the same discussion. I think it mirrors society, and generally society is better. But, like any parts of society, you have pockets of things that aren’t too good.

“We experienced it in SA on the last tour and you’ve always got to be on the alert that you have to keep improving in that area.”

Earlier this year England prop Ellis Genge revealed that fans racially abused him “and a few of the other ethnic boys and Eddie himself” after a match on the SA tour in 2018.

“It’s still very rife, especially in sport,” Genge said.

Argentina captain, players suspended for posting racist comments on social media

Pablo Matera has been stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended along with teammates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for posting racist ...
Sport
1 day ago

England rugby player says he and coach Eddie Jones were racially abused while on tour in SA

On the eve of SA Rugby announcing ‘a dramatic gear change’ in its transformation progress‚ an England player revealed he and coach Eddie Jones were ...
Sport
5 months ago

Most read

  1. SuperSport United terminate long-serving Clayton Daniels' contract with ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu denies link to Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Sirino stays put as Al Ahly makes an offer Sundowns could (and did) refuse Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs beat Cameroon's PWD Bamenda in Champions League match away from ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X