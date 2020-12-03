Cheetahs prepare to sharpen their claws ahead of tough outing against rampant Blue Bulls

Having had a bye last weekend‚ the Cheetahs will start the Currie Cup campaign with the toughest possible assignment against the in-form Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Blue Bulls‚ who captured the Super Rugby Unlocked trophy‚ are the pacesetters in the Currie Cup after their win over Western Province at Newlands last weekend.

They will be a tough nut to crack on home soil this weekend‚ although the Cheetahs won't travel to Loftus as complete no-hopers.

The Bulls came through a particularly bruising north-south derby against Western Province and will be without loosehead prop Jacques van Rooyen who has copped a one-match suspension for his no arms tackle on Warrick Gelant.

It was deemed to be an entry-level offence, which means he will only serve a one-match ban.