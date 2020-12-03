While his Lions' teammates will face the grim task of trying to come to grips with the Western Province scrum‚ tighthead prop Carlu Sadie will be tying the knot this weekend.

That explains the burly front ranker's absence from the team sheet in a game in which his sturdy frame would have been a reassuring presence. After all‚ the Lions are up against arguably the most potent scrum in the Currie Cup.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said that at the time Sadie planned his wedding this weekend would have been in his preseason, with no match commitments.

“Life also happens. They made plans a year ago‚ or some months ago. Carlu‚ enjoy your wedding‚ see you back on Monday‚” said the coach.

Sadie will miss the battle against his former teammates in what is expected to be a fiercely contested clash in which both teams want to advance their cause for a place in the top four.