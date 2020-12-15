The old guard in the Lions' forward ranks rolled back the clock and provided much of the impetus for the team's impressive 39-23 Currie Cup win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The long-awaited full throttle 80-minute performance helped firm their place in the top four of the competition with the Cheetahs losing significant ground in the race for semi-final places.

The gulf in experience showed in the clash and it was the Lions' most senior players who rediscovered a spring in their step.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen pointed to the demands placed on the team during training as the catalyst for the performance that brimmed with energy and vitality.

“We train in a way that will ensure the guys improve physically‚” said Van Rooyen‚ who is well schooled in the area of conditioning.

“Coupled to that we have to ensure that they then get sufficient rest so that they can repeat that in each match.

“I think that shows in the way Willem (Alberts)‚ Jannie (du Plessis) and Jaco (Kriel) can play for us.

"I think what the players expect of themselves and what we as coaches expect from them is healthy at the moment‚” said Van Rooyen.

Although the Lions fell behind early in the match‚ they soon clicked into gear with their forwards applying the squeeze‚ particularly in the scrums.

From there they grew in confidence and played with enterprise.

“It was good to see them express themselves a little bit‚” said the coach.

“The forwards did well. They laid the foundation. It was very nice to see tight forwards score tries.

"Jannie (du Plessis) admits‚ he can't remember the last time he scored a try.

"We were a step better than last week and I'm really proud of the guys. The guys knew how we wanted to play and they were excited by that.”

Next to Alberts in the second row Marvin Orie too hustled and bustled.

“Marvin is good in the line-outs and on attack. He's got good‚ soft hands. The senior guys really stood up and we are proud of them‚” said the coach.

Behind the marauding pack captain Elton Jantjies directed operations as the Lions struck a balance between attack and playing for territory.

Jantjies has seen an upward curve in the team's performance.

“There has been massive growth in terms of where we started this year. It's about getting better and making good decisions.

"I'm happy with the way we are going as a group. We are getting tighter and we know each other a little more personally. The leaders are making good decisions.”

The Lions will need to be even better next weekend as they host the improving Sharks at Ellis Park.