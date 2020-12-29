Even though they had been expecting bad news‚ it was still like a punch to the gut when the Cheetahs heard they would not be playing in the Rainbow Cup‚ coach Hawies Fourie said.

While the Cheetahs are actively seeking new international competitions to play in‚ the Bulls‚ Sharks‚ Lions and Stormers will now join the 12 Europe-based PRO14 teams from next April in an expanded competition — the Rainbow Cup.

The PRO14 will end its March 27 final, and the new Rainbow Cup is set to launch on April 17 and will consist of two pools of eight teams — the 12 current PRO14 sides and four SA additions.

“It is bad and it has been bad for a long time‚” Fourie said.

“We have learnt to live with it‚ but I think in all of our hearts we would have wanted to be a part of that competition.

“But it’s not destined for us and we have made peace with the matter and have moved on.”