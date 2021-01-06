Rugby

Covid-19 strikes again as explosive Province-Sharks match abandoned

06 January 2021 - 13:16 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Western Province and the Sharks will share two points apiece.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Covid-19 has forced the cancelation of the potentially explosive Currie Cup clash between Western Province and the Sharks which was scheduled for Newlands Stadium on Saturday.

SA Rugby confirmed in a statement on Wednesday morning that the decision was taken following a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Sharks camp and that the match has been declared a draw with the two teams receiving two log points.

The other two Currie Cup matches for this weekend between the Griquas and the Cheetahs in Kimberley on Saturday and between the Pumas and the Bulls in Nelspruit on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

The cancellation of the match means Western Province will finish the pool stages of the competition with 37 points while the Sharks will move up to third place on 35 points.

They will have to wait for the conclusion the Gauteng Derby between the Bulls and the Lions in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon and for the final two round-robin games of the weekend to know their semi-finals opponents and where those matches will be hosted.

