Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen was left to rue his team’s missed chances from their 22-15 Currie Cup loss to the Bulls at Loftus on Wednesday.

The result meant that the Lions finished the group phase in fourth place and they will return to Pretoria next weekend for their semifinal‚ while Western Province will host the Sharks in the other battle for a place in the final.

“Definitely‚ I think we created a lot of opportunities and part of the frustration is that we didn’t capitalise on them‚” Van Rooyen said‚ admitting that the Lions will have to improve significantly next weekend.

“Obviously at some stage in the game momentum went for us and against us and for them and against them. I think set-piece-wise there are enough positives to build on‚ our defence was good but the attack was not that good. There is a lot of stuff to work on and a lot of stuff to improve on.”