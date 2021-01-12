SA Rugby confirms Currie Cup semifinal schedule

SA Rugby has confirmed kickoff times for the eagerly anticipated Currie Cup semifinal stage next weekend to take place in Pretoria and Cape Town.

The Jukskei derby between the Bulls and the Lions at Loftus will start at 2pm on Saturday‚ January 23 while the clash between the Stormers and the Sharks at Newlands will kick off at 4.30pm.

The dates of the semifinals and final were moved out by a week respectively as a precautionary measure to ensure tournament integrity and allow the participants to manage Covid-19 challenges.