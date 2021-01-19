SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has raced to defend the integrity of the Currie Cup after the standard of play in the tournament was questioned by two former Springbok coaches.

Former Bok mentors Peter de Villiers and Nick Mallett have both voiced disquiet about the tournament‚ saying an opportunity has been missed to improve skills.

With the high-profile Currie Cup semifinals set to be played this weekend‚ SA’s top franchises will be under intense scrutiny.

De Villiers’s concerns have been shared by former Bok coach Mallett and erstwhile SA assistant coach Swys de Bruin.

In the first of the semis at 2pm on Saturday‚ the Bulls face the Lions in Pretoria.