Bulls coach Jake White: Who knows what to expect from Currie Cup semifinals

“After the quarterfinal‚ there are semifinals‚ so it’s very similar in the French league‚ who also have a week off. I have seen over the years that teams that finish first and second on the log don’t always win the competition – it’s the ones that play the quarterfinals and semifinals that go on and win.”

White also expressed delight at being able to call on the experienced prop combination of Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane.

“Lizo is a Springbok and he has played many times with Trevor Nyakane. Having worked with the pack last week with Daan Human I was the thinking that the combination is settled and they like to play together.

“Lizo has not been with us every single week because of injury but he has been with us for the last couple of weeks.

“To get him involved with us now as a starter is good and we have the luxury of having Jacques van Rooyen on the bench with all the experience and he has played for the Lions many times.”

White added that the fact that his side have not played in a while is not unique as a situation‚ but also the same for everyone.

“It is a very unique situation for everyone and sometimes you look at your own team and I wish you had more time to play more games‚” he said.

“Western Province haven’t played for ages and in most of the games they played with Steven Kitshoff for 80 minutes and now they are going to start with Ali Vermaak.