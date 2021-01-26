The Blue Bulls and the Sharks may not have the most enduring rivalry in Currie Cup finals but it has been one of raging intensity since sparks first flew in 1990.

They meet again in the final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday and as was the case then‚ the home team will start as clear favourites in the latest instalment of the rivalry.

While they did lock horns way back in the 1956 final in Durban, the rivalry took a venomous turn in 1990.

Two weeks before that final the Bulls humbled Natal 28-6 in a league match and few gave the men from Durban a chance of winning the climax. It is now‚ of course‚ the stuff of legend that Natal won the trophy for the first time when they upset the Bulls 18-12 in the centenary edition of the tournament.

The Bulls were stung by that result and in the aftermath captain Naas Botha's comments‚ though ungracious‚ proved prescient.

“Northern Transvaal will be in the final next year‚” Botha said in a televised interview.