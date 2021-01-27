“We sat down and analysed and noted what one could expect in a match like that. You can prepare in advance for certain scenarios.

“Almost everything is based on worst-case scenarios. Over prepare rather than under prepare.”

He said when things reach boiling point on the field it is incumbent on the referee to put a lid on it. “When those things occur, just slow things down. Put the ball on the ground‚ slowly approach the party that transgressed and give them a calm explanation as to why they are being penalised. The idea is to take the tension out of the air.

“A lot of this has to do with managing emotions. Both teams want to win but both can't. The referee has to manage those emotions.”

This weekend that task will fall to Peyper‚ who will be taking charge of his fifth Currie Cup final. Peyper will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Griffin Colby on either side of the field‚ while Marius van der Westhuizen will serve as TMO. Rasta Rasivhenge‚ who took charge of the 2015 final‚ has been named reserve referee.

“Jaco is by far the most experienced referee in SA‚” reminded Veldsman. “He is more than up to the task and would have prepared himself fully for those scenarios. Whether that involves the scrums and what to expect from certain props‚ who is likely to dominate that area and techniques employed by the front rows.

“You look at the line-out‚ which teams have a habit of walking across and who impedes the supporting players. Those things would have been looked at already.

“Also‚ who are the players who normally do the talking on the field. As much as we saw Rassie Erasmus (SA Rugby's director of rugby) talk about how they analysed the referees at the last World Cup‚ referees do the same with players. Which players are keen to run the show. Referees know who they are.

“Basically‚ you have to take a holistic view in your preparation so that when the ball takes flight after kickoff you know what to expect.”