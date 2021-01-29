Sharks swap scrumhalves for Currie Cup final

Back in 1990 their unflappable captain Craig Jamieson proved a huge calming influence in the cauldron of Loftus as the men from Durban famously lifted the trophy for the first time.

That Hendrikse will need to display a cool temperament and will be in for a searching examination is not in doubt. Moreover‚ the Bulls have sought to refine their qualities in that position over the last few weeks.

Blue Bulls scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl this week gushed about being mentored by Springbok great Fourie du Preez. There is no doubt that Du Preez would have imparted wisdom around how and when to apply pressure on the opposition. Van Zyl is a highly skilled tactical kicker but Du Preez is likely to have shared insights into how he used to read and then dictate the rhythm and pulse of a game.

Nohamba’s more individualistic skills are likely to find greater traction into the game and the Sharks will hope they would not have to pluck two rabbits out of the hat by the time the sprightly scrumhalf makes his way on.

Although the Sharks beat the Blue Bulls in their last clash in Durban they will start as underdogs‚ a tag which sits comfortably with No.8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

“We’re thrilled to have secured a place in the final but we accept that we have a massive assignment at Loftus on Saturday afternoon‚” said Notshe.

“But it’s an assignment we’re really excited about‚ especially as not a lot of players in our squad have been in finals‚ so this is a very special occasion.”