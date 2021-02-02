Not that they will be playing anyone‚ but the exercise of selecting a form team of the recently completed Currie Cup will see a significant number of household names omitted.

The Currie Cup‚ which came to a thundering climax at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday‚ was elevated in status as it for the first time in years saw the involvement of front line and returning Springboks.

Of course the bulk of the current crop play overseas‚ injury bedevilled some‚ while others just never got up to speed.

In a topsy-turvy year in which Covid-19 protocols‚ delays and cancellations were the order of the day‚ form and fitness proved even more temporary than usual.

In this team TimesLIVE has opted to list 23 players that played well enough to be in a Currie Cup team of the season rather than focusing on individual positions.

For that reason‚ Frans Steyn‚ who was outstanding at inside centre for the Cheetahs‚ cracks the nod in the absence of a stand-out performer at fullback.