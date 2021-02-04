Despite being typecast as villain and the player the Newlands crowd liked to hate most‚ Naas Botha goes aflutter when he reminisces about the now-mothballed stadium.

While Botha is sad to see the poles he regularly bisected come out‚ he grudgingly accepts “it’s time to move on”.

He has reason to hold the ground in reverence. Apart from a decent winning record with the Blue Bulls and the Springboks‚ Botha’s career glowed with significant milestones celebrated in the shadow of Table Mountain.

“If I recall correctly, I played my 100th and 150th games for the Blue Bulls at Newlands. I also captained the Bulls for the first time there. We won that one‚” he pointedly reminded.

It is his standing as a virtuoso match-winner that made him a despised yet respected figure every time he ran out at Newlands.

He was seen as the “Nasty Booter”‚ a player whose modus operandi stood diametrically opposite to the beguiling‚ free spirited ways of the local heroes.

While the crowd’s boos generally served as a backhanded complement‚ Botha remembers two incidents that highlight some of the locals’ contempt.

“After one game, a bloke - I think he was a preacher’s son - punched me in the stomach. On another occasion I was standing behind the poles waiting for Robbie Blair to kick when Freek Burger [a linesman that day] told me to stand still.