Even for a native of the far away Koue Bokkeveld‚ Newlands Stadium's magnetism was hard to resist.

Breyton Paulse had no first-hand imagery of the majesty of the stadium when he started running rings about defences for Maties.

“It is a very special ground. The first match I played there was for Maties against Ikeys‚” he said about the always hyped inter-varsity. “It was a huge moment for me because you would have heard about this wonderful stadium and then you get to play there. When we arrived there I could feel and sense it‚” recalled Paulse.

The sprightly wing‚ who represented SA between 1999 and 2007‚ played in 64 Tests and five of them were at Newlands. The only defeat in those five Tests came in 2001 when the All Blacks triumphed 12-3 in an eminently drab affair.

“Playing for the Springboks against the All Blacks was one helluva occasion‚” said Paulse.