Calls made for British and Irish Lions series against the Springboks to move to Japan

Blackadder's suggestion is not the first time for the series to be played outside SA. Australian rugby officials also extended the invitation to have the series played in that country. There is also the possibility of the three Tests being staged in the UK in July and August.

The poignancy of the Springboks potentially returning to the scene where they completed one of their greatest triumphs would not be lost on their fans‚ but SA Rugby president Mark Alexander poured cold water on the idea of taking the series to Japan.

“There are a lot of things to consider. What travel bans are in place? What are the conditions on which you enter the country?” asked Alexander.

What really makes the idea a non-starter in his view are the limitations it will place on their revenue streams. “It is outside our and the United Kingdom's time zone. Your broadcast revenue will be peanuts. We need to play it where it will be financially viable. What is the value proposition? And what does the Japanese Rugby Union say?”

Organisers are likely to make a decision in the next week or so about where the series will take place. If it does go ahead it is likely to generate huge interest‚ former Bulls coach Frans Ludeke insisted.

“It is going to be a cracker‚” said Ludeke‚ who now coaches the Kubota Spears.

“Players dream of that. The European teams are playing already‚ so it is important for the South Africans to get their players together. They have the same coaching staff and the same players.