SA Rugby has announced an eight-team “preparation series” to precede and have teams ready for the start of 2021 season.

The series commences on February 27‚ and is aimed at helping players and match officials get their fitness up to speed.

The preparation fixtures for the eight provincial teams are part of planning for the looming Rainbow Cup and the Springboks’ forthcoming Test season‚ which starts with the series against the British & Irish Lions.

The preparation series has been specifically designed by the rugby department of SA Rugby and allows the competing unions to meet the high performance needs of the teams in light of the coronavirus pandemic‚ and prepares them for the coming season.

“It’s imperative that we get the new season under way as soon as possible as we have a big year ahead‚ with preparing our players for the British & Irish Lions a top priority‚” said director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.