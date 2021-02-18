Covid-19 has taught him it is no good to merely think out-of-the-box‚ reckons Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd (EPS) managing director Pieter Burger.

The box shouldn't even be in sight he insists.

Just like building a house on an iceberg with global warming at its most searing‚ becoming general manager at a 62 000-seater stadium in a pandemic might give rise to a lament or two.

The pandemic has brought huge strain to rugby's traditional revenue sources. However‚ the Lions‚ through EPS‚ have actively pursued other streams of income and you could say they are moving heaven and earth.

EPS‚ it has been argued for too long‚ is located in an undesirable part of the city. It sits atop the origins of the Jukskei River and its potential is being untapped.

“We have pumps that run 24 hours a day‚” Burger pointed out. “If those pumps break this becomes the biggest municipal pool in the country because the field will be two-metres under water.