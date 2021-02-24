The Stormers will usher in a new era for rugby in Western Province by pushing into battle a team for the future in their preparation game against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

The clash will be their first at their new Cape Town Stadium base and perhaps as befits the occasion‚ they have opted for selections that should serve the team for some time to come.

There are familiar names too‚ like captain and lock Chris van Zyl‚ while prop Ali Vermaak‚ hooker Scarra Ntubeni and No8 Juarno Augustus are the other established names in the pack.

It also contains lock David Meihuizen and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche who often featured off the bench last season.