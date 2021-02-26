Boks start World Cup defence against Scotland

Six days later the Boks and Ireland will clash for the first time ever at a World Cup when they meet at Stade de France the scene of the South Africans’ memorable triumph over England in the 2007 final. Ireland have won three of their last five clashes with the Springboks.

The Boks return to Marseille for their last group match against an Asian-Pacific 1 qualifier in the Stade Velodrome on October 1. They are yet to play in the revamped Velodrome but they did clash with France in the old stadium in 2002.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber welcomed the confirmation of the 2023 match dates and venues and said it will now give more direction in their advance planning for France.

“Friday's announcement is a very important milestone in our planning phase for the 2023 Rugby World Cup‚” explained Nienaber.

“With the match dates and venues now confirmed‚ the coaching and management staff have a very clear idea of the overall squad preparations and logistics. For instance‚ the schedule gives clarity on the number of turnaround days between matches‚ which in turn will influence our player welfare strategy for the squad.

“And because the game venues have been allocated‚ it means we can kick on with more intense planning around our logistic operations for items such as team base camps‚ ” added Nienaber.