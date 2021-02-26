“It is always the wet weather and generally the fields are not as bad as we think‚” said Carr‚ who will captain the Bulls team against the Elephants‚ about the conditions South African teams are going to find during the tournament in Europe.

“There are also artificial pitches‚ which are quite good and you get other pitches that are wet and muddy‚ which will be OK for the Bulls. But you are never going to find it easy because we are used to the hot weather and pitches are more dry and faster and suited for running rugby.

“I don’t think we should move away from what we want to focus on. We have looked at a few things that we wanted to get better on and also to work on our strengths.

“I think we can get better in mauling‚ which has been a key thing for us‚ and also use the scrum as a weapon to win a lot of penalties. That will be good up north and this coming four weeks will be good preparation for us.

“It is the ideal time to get ready and to get contact levels up after the short break.”

As a senior player‚ Carr said he will welcome the responsibility of leading the Bulls’ relatively young squad in the Preparation Series.

“Our squad is young – Jean de Villiers and those guys at the Stormers used to be the older guys and we were the younger ones and now I find myself on the older side of things here at the Bulls.