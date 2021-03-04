Rugby

Duane Vermeulen nails down the title of SA player of the year for a second time

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
04 March 2021 - 15:58
Duane Vermeulen led the Vodacom Bulls to Super Rugby Unlocked and Carling Currie Cup glory.
Duane Vermeulen led the Vodacom Bulls to Super Rugby Unlocked and Carling Currie Cup glory.
Image: Backpagepix

Affectionately known as “Thor”‚ Bulls No 8 Duane Vermeulen‚ has nailed down the title of South African Player of the year for a second time.

He led the charge as the Bulls almost made a clean sweep at the annual SA Rugby Awards that were announced electronically on Thursday.

The Bulls‚ champions of Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup‚ won in almost every category.

Vermeulen‚ who captained the Bulls to two titles‚ also won the Super Rugby Unlocked Player of the Year award 2020.

As anticipated Bulls coach Jake White walked off with the gong for coach of the year‚ while Cornal Hendricks capped a brilliant season by being named Currie Cup Player of the year.

The Lions' Wandisile Simelane‚ was named Young Player of the year.

The former Junior Springbok star got his first taste of senior rugby in green and gold in the successful Springbok Showdown before going on to star for the Lions in the local competitions.

Stedman Gans‚ who made a successful transition from the Blitzboks to star for the Bulls after the World Rugby Sevens Series was cancelled‚ was named Springbok Sevens Player of the year.

The Blitzboks won two tournaments out of six to finish second overall on the standings.

Jaco Peyper‚ the long-time top referee in the country‚ was named the referee of the year.

“It was a very tough season but Duane was superb – not only on the field‚ where his performances were on par with the very high standard we’ve become accustomed to from him‚ but he also led the Vodacom Bulls with aplomb as our teams had to navigate numerous new curve balls and challenges‚” said Mark Alexander‚ president of SA Rugby.

“I would like to congratulate Jake and the Vodacom Bulls on their season‚ as well as Wandisile‚ Cornal‚ Stedman and Jaco‚ but I also have to acknowledge all our teams and players who worked tirelessly under difficult circumstances to ensure that we saw some rugby on local soil in 2020.”

Alexander recognised the difficult year players and administrators have had to endure.

“The pandemic has been disruptive to people from all walks of life and apart from the hard work done in training‚ first at home and later back at their team bases‚ it was heartening to see our players rolling up their sleeves and also helping fellow South Africans who are not as fortunate.

“We saw yet again that we are stronger‚ together.”

The winners and finalists for 2020 are:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Duane Vermeulen

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Wandisile Simelane

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Stedman Gans

Team of the Year: Bulls

Coach of the Year: Jake White

Super Rugby and Unlocked Player of Year: Duane Vermeulen

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Cornal Hendricks

Referee of the Year: Jaco Peyper

MORE:

Cape Town to be the final leg of a revamped and shortened World Rugby Sevens Series

The Cape Town Sevens will this year be the final leg of a revamped and shortened World Rugby Sevens Series.
Sport
1 day ago

Covid-19 set to claim another sporting event as Lions tour now likely to be held in the UK

One of the abiding memories from the last visit of the British and Irish Lions to these shores was the sheer size of the red army that descended on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dobson to take responsibility for Stormers' performances in short series of warm-up matches

Like the Lions‚ the Stormers have shaken up their coaching ranks with head coach John Dobson taking a step back in the short series of warm-up ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. REVEALED: The players Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing as replacements after Gavin Hunt ... Soccer
  2. Patrice Motsepe inches closer to the Caf presidency after Fifa boss Infantino ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults Soccer
  4. Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe talks tough: Bafana will host Ghana in Joburg and ... Soccer
  5. Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mbesuma challenges PSL strikers to break his record ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X