Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named an unchanged team for their second match of the SA Rugby Preparation Series against the Pumas in Mbombela on Tuesday evening.

In their mission to create continuity and notch up a second win of the series‚ Springbok loose-forward Nizaam Carr will continue to lead the side like he did against the EP Elephants last week.

There are changes on the bench with Nolan Pienaar‚ Bernard van der Linde‚ Clinton Swart‚ Henco Beukes‚ Willie Potgieter and Richard Kriel set to be given opportunities in the second half.

“The boys did well last week and the coaching management were impressed with how they kept to the plan‚ even when the game opened up‚” said White.

“It could have become a free-for-all once we got legroom on the scoreboard‚ but we want to simulate in-competition scenarios to help us better prepare for upcoming competitions.

"I must commend Nizaam and his leadership group for keeping the players focused on the objectives and outcomes we wanted to achieve.

“This week will be no different and although the starting team hasn't changed much‚ there's a ton of new faces on the bench that want their boots on the field and to put their names forward.

“The last time we travelled to Nelspruit with a rather young and inexperienced team‚ we lost badly to a powerful and well-oiled Pumas bunch. I’m looking forward to seeing how this group has developed since then. We're excited to get to Nelspruit and play our brand of rugby‚” said White.

Bulls:

15. David Kriel‚ 14. Madosh Tambwe‚ 13. Marnus Potgieter‚ 12. Marco Jansen van Vuren‚ 11. Stravino Jacobs‚ 10. Chris Smith‚ 9. Embrose Papier‚ 8. WJ Steenkamp‚ 7. Tim Agaba‚ 6. Nizaam Carr (C)‚ 5. Janko Swanepoel‚ 4. Jan Uys‚ 3. Mornay Smith‚ 2. Joe van Zyl‚ 1. Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements:

16. Janco Uys‚ 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels‚ 18. Nolan Pienaar‚ 19. Reinhardt Ludwig‚ 20. Werner Gouws‚ 21. Bernard van der Linde‚ 22. Clinton Swart‚ 23. Richard Kriel‚ 24. Henco Beukes‚ 25. Willie Potgieter‚ 26. Dawid Kellerman.