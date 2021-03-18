Bulls coach Jake White has picked a strong team for the Preparation Series match against the Stormers at Loftus on Friday with one eye on the imminent Rainbow Cup next month.

The Pro14 campaign ends in the coming weeks with competition renamed the Rainbow Cup and including the Bulls‚ Lions‚ Sharks and Stormers, and the 12 teams from Wales‚ Ireland‚ Scotland and Italy.

“To be fair‚ the Stormers are always a tough side to play against. But bringing some of the senior players is based on the fact that a month from now it will probably be the start of the Rainbow Cup‚” said White when he announced the squad for the Stormers match that included seasoned campaigners like Trevor Nyakane‚ Marco van Staden‚ Cornal Hendriks‚ Johan Grobbelaar‚ Jacques van Rooyen‚ Tim Agaba and Morné Steyn.

“So‚ if we are going to play in a month’s time‚ we must have some sort of rugby for those players. I think again‚ without giving too much away‚ the reality is that I want to see how some of the younger boys are like when playing with a stronger team around them.