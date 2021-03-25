Rugby

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to make long-awaited debut for the Sharks against the Bulls

25 March 2021 - 12:08
Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session at Kings Park on March 24 2021 in Durban.
Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session at Kings Park on March 24 2021 in Durban.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will make his long-awaited debut for the Sharks after he was named in the starting line-up for their Preparation Series match against the Bulls at Kings Park on Friday.

In his squad‚ Sharks coach Sean Everitt included some of the players who were part of the conditioning group including Kolisi, who will start on the side of the scrum, with Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit returning to the front row.

Elsewhere‚ Ruben van Heerden will partner his namesake Emile in the second row with Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe completing the back row.

Jaden Hendrikse will partner Boeta Chamberlain with Marius Louw back at inside centre‚ Sbu Nkosi on the wing and Anthony Volmink completing the changes at fullback

“It was lovely to take to the field again‚” said winger Yaw Penxe, who has also been named in the starting line-up.

Siya Kolisi arrives in Durban with a spring in his step

He arrived in Durban as an instantly recognisable name and juggernaut of seemingly boundless commercial potential.
Sport
1 month ago

“It’s going to be a big one‚ I assume the Bulls will also play their senior players. It’s going to be a huge clash‚ one we’re really looking forward to. There’s a vibe among the boys‚ a lot of excitement.”

Penxe added that their mission in this Preparation Series is not so much about the results but in creating finesse around the style of play‚ the game plan and developing depth.

“We did achieve what we wanted to in fine-tuning our processes‚ and in our losses‚ it was discipline here or there or just minor errors. Going into this final game‚ we’re looking to put everything into place and hopefully put in a really proper performance.”

Bulls coach Jake White has continued to rotate his players with Blitzbok Tim Agaba coming into the starting lineup at blindside flank and Werner Gouws shifting to openside.

Janko Swanepoel will wear the no.5 jumper while there is a completely new front row in Springboks' Marcel van der Merwe and Lizo Gqoboka while Schalk Erasmus gets another opportunity to impress in the no.2 jersey. Richard Kriel (fullback)‚ Madosh Tambwe (right wing) and Zak Burger (scrumhalf) retain their spots from last week's thrilling win against the Stormers.

A new centre partnership will front up against the Durbanites with Marnus Potgieter and Dawid Kellerman entrusted with the responsibility while Diego Appollis will be on hunt for tries on the left wing.

Veteran Springbok flyhalf Morné Steyn returns to add valuable experience to a youthful backline and the bench has also been adjusted significantly with Jacques van Rooyen being named as a replacement after starting last week.

The chance to start a new chapter for Western Province

Moving to Cape Town Stadium will give Western Province and the Stormers the opportunity to start a new chapter and break with the franchise's ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

“We have our last warm-up this week and we could not ask for better opposition in the Sharks. It's our first meeting since our Currie Cup final battle and they'll want to get one over the champions‚” said White.

“We've continued in our rotation with the focus being on gaining experience throughout our larger squad. The Sharks have a strong squad which ultimately provides the foundation for another tough encounter but the gents are more than ready to throw their bodies on the line to secure a victory‚” added White.

Sharks: 1. Ox Nche‚ 2. Fez Mbatha‚ 3. Thomas du Toit‚ 4. Ruben van Heerden‚ 5. Emile van Heerden‚ 6. Siya Kolisi‚ 7. Henco Venter‚ 8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 9. Jaden Hendrikse‚ 10. Boeta Chamberlain‚ 11. Yaw Penxe‚ 12. Marius Louw‚ 13. Lukhanyo Am‚ 14. Sbu Nkosi‚ 15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements: 16. Kerron van Vuuren‚ 17. Mzamo Majola‚ 18. John-Hubert Meyer‚ 19. JJ van der Mescht‚ 20. Phepsi Buthelezi‚ 21. Sanele Nohamba‚ 22. Rynhardt Jonker 23. Aphelele Fassi

Most read

  1. Sundowns star Hlompho Kekana breaks his silence: ‘That would be childish and ... Soccer
  2. Ex-Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan opens up on what he thinks about ... Soccer
  3. 'We bicycled them': Shivambu on Amakhosi Soweto derby win Soccer
  4. Hunt insists Billiat is still in Chiefs' plans: 'I don’t know where the story ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi believes Sundowns have better squad than Caf Champions League-winning ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...

Related articles

  1. The chance to start a new chapter for Western Province Sport
  2. Saray Khumalo sets sights high: SA’s Everest conqueror goes for grand slam News
  3. Siya and Rachel Kolisi are now executive producers! They’re working on a short ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Siya Kolisi arrives in Durban with a spring in his step Sport
  5. 'We’ll be his No 1 supporters from Cape Town': Rachel on Siya Kolisi's Sharks ... Rugby
X