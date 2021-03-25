Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will make his long-awaited debut for the Sharks after he was named in the starting line-up for their Preparation Series match against the Bulls at Kings Park on Friday.

In his squad‚ Sharks coach Sean Everitt included some of the players who were part of the conditioning group including Kolisi, who will start on the side of the scrum, with Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit returning to the front row.

Elsewhere‚ Ruben van Heerden will partner his namesake Emile in the second row with Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe completing the back row.

Jaden Hendrikse will partner Boeta Chamberlain with Marius Louw back at inside centre‚ Sbu Nkosi on the wing and Anthony Volmink completing the changes at fullback

“It was lovely to take to the field again‚” said winger Yaw Penxe, who has also been named in the starting line-up.