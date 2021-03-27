Lions drowned by a deadly Stormers at Cape Town Stadium

The Stormers found their rhythm and killer instinct early on and there was never any sense of danger in a 44-12 Preparation Series win against a Lions who simply did not have answers to the many questions they were asked.

The Stormers were in control from the moment Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies scored match’s opening try inside 30 seconds at Cape Town Stadium‚ and the Lions’ inferiority is illustrated by the fact that they only put their name on the scoresheet after 70 minutes.

This was the best possible way for the Stormers to end their Series campaign as the focus now shifts to the Pro14 Rainbow Cup which starts next month against European teams.