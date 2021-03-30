Rugby

Rugby World Cup-winning Frans Malherbe drops anchor at Western Province

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
30 March 2021 - 15:01 By Liam Del Carme
Frans Malherbe has committed his future to the Western Province.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Redoubtable Rugby World Cup-winning tighthead prop Frans Malherbe has decided to drop anchor at Western Province.

His decision to remain in the Cape will come as a major boost for the team after utility back Damian Willemse also opted to continue his rugby in Western Province colours.

Amid the boardroom upheaval at the province that intensified in the past year‚ it had been widely speculated that the team would lose its most prized players who helped the Springboks lift the World Cup in Japan, and that suspicion grew deeper when former captain Siya Kolisi opted to move to the Sharks.

But Malherbe's decision would have settled a lot of nerves in the Western Cape.

Malherbe‚ the ballast of the Stormers scrum‚ also brings wily experience and calmness to a position in which teams seek stability.

Lions drowned by deadly Stormers at Cape Town Stadium

The Stormers found their rhythm and killer instinct early on and there was never any sense of danger in a 44-12 Preparation Series win against a ...
Sport
2 days ago

“Frans has been central to the scrum culture that has been developed here over the past decade and will provide immense value to the development of the talented young props we have here‚” enthused Stormers coach John Dobson.

Malherbe‚ who goes about his business with little fuss‚ shines brightest in some of the game's dimly lit areas.

“His contribution to the Stormers and the Springboks over the years has perhaps not been fully appreciated‚ but we understand just how fortunate we are to be able to draw on his skill and experience‚” said Dobson.

The player, who has 109 appearances under his belt for the Stormers, is just 15 short of the mark set by Schalk Burger. His continued presence will be hugely reassuring and may influence the other Springboks at the franchise to do the same.

Ebrahim Rasool‚ chair of Western Province's professional arm‚ said retaining Malherbe will have far-reaching consequences for the team.

“Frans’s signing for us is huge. He not only anchors the scrum‚ but he is the quiet glue that holds the team together. He is another product of our system who has remained loyal to the region and he has a major role to play for the Stormers‚” he said.

“The value of his presence in the team environment‚ both in terms of what he brings on the field and the influence he will have on the next generation of stars‚ cannot be overestimated.”

MORE:

New Zealand Rugby to push for 'hugely positive' private equity deal despite All Blacks' misgivings

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will continue to have dialogue with players opposed to private equity investment in the All Blacks to build support for the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Creative ideas can still turn Lions tour into a real rugby experience

If people are allowed at malls in their droves, surely a compromise can be made to have some fans back in stadiums
Sport
1 day ago

Gans reveals how he blurted out something in frustration during his debut match at the Bulls

Stedman Gans has revealed he inadvertently blurted out something in frustration during his debut match at the Bulls as the Pretoria side continued to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Siya Kolisi on gender equality: ‘Women don’t want better treatment, they want equal treatment’

Siya Kolisi said a lot of the decisions made by men do not involve women.
Sport
1 day ago

