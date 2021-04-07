'Serve as you would want to be served': Siya and Rachel on Kolisi Foundation celebrating one year

After a remarkable year of showing SA how ubuntu goes a long way, Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have thanked those who've supported their foundation.

This week, the Kolisi Foundation celebrated a year since it was established during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through the foundation, the pair has been lending a hand to those in need and affected the most by the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Siya said the support over the year made a significant difference.

“Serve as you would want to be served,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported our foundation this past year. We do appreciate all the support — no matter how big or small it still makes a difference. We will continue to play our part in changing the narrative of our country.”