'Serve as you would want to be served': Siya and Rachel on Kolisi Foundation celebrating one year
After a remarkable year of showing SA how ubuntu goes a long way, Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have thanked those who've supported their foundation.
This week, the Kolisi Foundation celebrated a year since it was established during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through the foundation, the pair has been lending a hand to those in need and affected the most by the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Siya said the support over the year made a significant difference.
“Serve as you would want to be served,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported our foundation this past year. We do appreciate all the support — no matter how big or small it still makes a difference. We will continue to play our part in changing the narrative of our country.”
Rachel said that because of the pandemic the foundation had decided not to arrange any in-person gatherings to celebrate but vowed “special things” were planned to involve all those who've shown support.
“Thank you to every person who partnered, donated, shared, encouraged us and prayed. Honestly, there is no way we’d be able to do the work we’re doing without you,” said Rachel.
“I hope when you see the work of the Kolisi Foundation hope is restored and excitement for the future is ignited,” she added.
Since the foundation's establishment, the pair has donated food and PPEs around the country, including at Siya's birthplace Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Cape Town.
In October, the Kolisi Foundation started a crowdfunding campaign to support a teenager, Bryan Diamond, who was left paralysed by gang violence in the Cape Flats in 2006. Diamond was paralysed at the age of three after a stray bullet from a gang shoot-out struck him in the head.
The Kolisi Foundation donated close to R40,000 to help improve the lives of the teenager and his family.