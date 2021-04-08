Rugby

'Beast’ Mtawarira joins Kolisi‚ Kolbe and Ngidi at Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation Sports

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
08 April 2021 - 11:28
Tendai Mtawarira embraces his children after victory in the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 2 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has become the latest SA athlete to join American sports management agency Roc Nation Sports International.

The 35-year-old former Sharks star who retired from all forms of rugby in March last year joins a growing list of South Africans who are under the Jay-Z-owned company.

Mtawarira joins Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his former Bok teammate Cheslin Kolbe as well as Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi‚ who joined in November last year.

In a statement issued on Thursday‚ Roc Nation said they will manage Mtawarira’s brand‚ commercial entities and philanthropic ventures.

“I am thrilled and truly honoured to be involved with Roc Nation Sports. The brand is dynamic and forward thinking and that’s exactly what I need in this next chapter of my life‚” Mtawarira was quoted as saying in the statement.

Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark welcomed another 2019 Rugby World Cup winner into the fold.

“Roc Nation Sports is delighted and honoured to have Beast as a part of our growing family.

“He is a legend of the game with a remarkable story. We look forward to helping him grow his brand and legacy on a global stage in this exciting new chapter of his career‚” said Yormark.

“Beast” had a brief stint with American rugby club Old Glory DC in the Major League Rugby before Covid-19 cut short his spell in the US in March last year.

He is SA's third most capped player‚ having played 117 Tests since his debut in 2008.

