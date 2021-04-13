Rugby

Lions give Elton Jantjies the green light to join French Top 14 side Pau

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
13 April 2021 - 16:35 By Liam Del Carme
SA Rugby gave their blessing for the move as Eton Jantjies will get game time in one of the sport's most unforgiving leagues.
SA Rugby gave their blessing for the move as Eton Jantjies will get game time in one of the sport's most unforgiving leagues.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Lions talisman Elton Jantjies may have played his last game for the franchise as he has been given the green light to join French Top 14 side Pau as a medical joker.

His contract with the Lions expires in June and unless he concludes a new deal‚ he would have played his last game for the team.

“Upon request from Elton Jantjies and in conjunction with SA Rugby‚ Lions Rugby Company has released the player for an opportunity as medical joker with French club Pau in preparation for the British & Irish Lions‚” the franchise said in a statement.

With the domestic season having ground to a halt‚ it was felt that Jantjies‚ whose last Test was against Canada in Kobe during the 2019 Rugby World Cup‚ was better served to play in Europe.

SA Rugby gave their blessing for the move as Jantjies will get game time in one of the sport's most unforgiving leagues.

With Handré Pollard still recovering from long-term injury‚ Jantjies will almost certainly be in the Boks mix for the much-anticipated series against the British & Irish Lions.

Pollard ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament while on duty for Montpellier in September last year.

Jantjies will be joining the struggling team in the Pyrenees as a medical joker‚ effectively a player who is added to a squad as an injury replacement. Pau have had it tough, winning only six of their Top 14 games this season. They are second-last on the points table‚ well above Agen.

Lourens Adriaanse‚ Jesse Mogg‚ Ben Mowen and Luke Whitelock are other former Super Rugby players at the club.

The 30-year-old Jantjies' only other experience playing abroad was with the Japanese outfit NTT Shining Arcs between 2014 and 2018.

MORE:

SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadia during Lions tour

South Africa's economy is set to lose 6.6 billion rand if this year's British & Irish Lions tour goes ahead without fans, according to a study ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Havili's drop goal earns Crusaders 'golden point' win

David Havili's extra-time drop goal earned the Canterbury Crusaders a 30-27 Super Rugby Aotearoa win over the Wellington Hurricanes on Sunday as ...
Sport
2 days ago

A Beast of a side: Bomb Squad still has bang for their Bok

Beast sees another mission for SA’s much vaunted pack against the British & Irish Lions
Sport
2 days ago

'Beast’ Mtawarira joins Kolisi‚ Kolbe and Ngidi at Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation Sports

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has become the latest SA athlete to join American sports management agency Roc Nation ...
Sport
5 days ago

Rugby World Cup hero Kobus Wiese recuperating in hospital after heart attack

Kobus Wiese is recuperating in a Cape Town hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy sets AmaZulu alight: ‘I’m just happy for the Zulu nation’ Soccer
  2. Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz tell Safa they want the Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Heroic Kaizer Chiefs claw remarkable draw in Conakry to reach Champions League ... Soccer
  4. Ruthless Pirates make Al Ahli Benghazi walk the plank as they punish the Libyans Soccer
  5. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X