Why Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira wants to be out front in his post rugby pursuits

Post retirement Mtawarira has gone about his business with the same restless energy that characterised his play. “The Beast has been up to a lot of things, you know. I have been working for Fidelity for the last 10 years. I run a subsidiary. That has been keeping me very busy. On top of that I have been studying. I have completed my post graduate diploma and I'm about to start my MBA in June.

“My Beast Foundation has been launched. That is going to be my vehicle of giving back in a big, big way. I've been keeping myself busy. Idle hands hey ...”

The 35-year-old says he has no regrets from a playing career that saw him run out in 117 Tests. He doesn't miss the training or rough and tumble of the sport, but its people. “The biggest thing is the camaraderie and the friendships that you create on the field. That is the special part of rugby. If I get onto the field now it will hit me. I was blessed with a long career. I got to achieve everything I wanted to. I have no regrets.”

He admits there is still pressure, though what he is faced with now is vastly different from what he experienced on the field. It is especially so for black players who wear the Bok jersey.

“Pressure is one of those things that is always there in everything you do. Yes there was probably more pressure when I was on the field. You are in the public eye. The spotlight is on you and you don't want to let down your fans or the country. So the pressure is much more.

“I have a similar background to almost all the black players. You come from a tough background. You want to go out there and work hard and make sure you provide for your family. Every Saturday you have to produce the goods.

“For me now it is all about chasing greatness in the business and corporate world. People don't just open doors for you because of your name. They want to know 'what do you carry that is valuable?'

“Now you have to put on your thinking cap and maybe go back to school and get a qualification. That will at least give you a foundation.”