Domestic club rugby will return to free-to-air television live for the first time in almost three decades this Saturday.

The Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU) on Thursday announced club rugby's on-air revival thanks to a partnership with digital broadcaster Sport Entertainment International (SEI) and the SABC. The initiative kicks off when two of the country's most enduring clubs‚ Pirates and Pretoria Harlequins, clash in the preseason SupaRugby Cup on Saturday at the Harlequins Club in Groenkloof‚ Pretoria.

The match will be broadcast live at 5pm on SABC Sport on OpenView HD‚ live-streamed worldwide on SEI’s digital platform‚ and delayed-live broadcast at 11pm on SABC2.

Pirates‚ founded in 1888‚ is the oldest club in Johannesburg.

As the first affiliated members of the then Transvaal Rugby Union‚ Pirates will be flying the Lions flag when they travel to Pretoria to meet Blue Bulls Rugby Union rivals Quins‚ who were founded in 1902 and remain the oldest affiliated Harlequins club in the world.