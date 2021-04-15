Rugby

Domestic club rugby returns to free-to-air screens this weekend after three decades

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
15 April 2021 - 16:11 By Liam Del Carme
The initiative kicks off when two of the country's most enduring clubs‚ Pirates and Pretoria Harlequins, clash in the pre-season SupaRugby Cup on Saturday at the Harlequins Club in Groenkloof‚ Pretoria.
The initiative kicks off when two of the country's most enduring clubs‚ Pirates and Pretoria Harlequins, clash in the pre-season SupaRugby Cup on Saturday at the Harlequins Club in Groenkloof‚ Pretoria.
Image: BackpagePix

Domestic club rugby will return to free-to-air television live for the first time in almost three decades this Saturday.

The Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU) on Thursday announced club rugby's on-air revival thanks to a partnership with digital broadcaster Sport Entertainment International (SEI) and the SABC. The initiative kicks off when two of the country's most enduring clubs‚ Pirates and Pretoria Harlequins, clash in the preseason SupaRugby Cup on Saturday at the Harlequins Club in Groenkloof‚ Pretoria.

The match will be broadcast live at 5pm on SABC Sport on OpenView HD‚ live-streamed worldwide on SEI’s digital platform‚ and delayed-live broadcast at 11pm on SABC2.

Pirates‚ founded in 1888‚ is the oldest club in Johannesburg.

As the first affiliated members of the then Transvaal Rugby Union‚ Pirates will be flying the Lions flag when they travel to Pretoria to meet Blue Bulls Rugby Union rivals Quins‚ who were founded in 1902 and remain the oldest affiliated Harlequins club in the world.

New online broadcaster disrupts sports TV market

Live boxing returns to SABC screens on Saturday night courtesy of an online broadcaster intent on disrupting the traditional sports television market.
Sport
5 months ago

“We are very proud to make this announcement, given the effects that the Covid-19 global pandemic has had on club rugby and the game as a whole‚” said GLRU president Neville Jardine.

“It once again goes to show that club rugby‚ which has been played in Gauteng for more than 130 years and has survived two world wars‚ remains as resilient as ever.

“Our broadcast partnership with SEI and the SABC is one of the most exciting developments in club rugby in the professional era and I have no doubt that our viewership reach will help us to grow the game not only in our province but across SA.”

Pirates Club chairman Brad Guymer said the club rugby landscape is unrecognisable from the last time fans were able to watch it on SABC‚ during the old Toyota Club Championships.

“I would like to think that many of the changes have been positive and have resulted in a community game that is more professionally run and of a far higher quality.”

Guymer said the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic had resulted in record numbers of players eagerly joining the club for preseason training‚ after the announcement by SA Rugby that clubs could now resume matches‚ albeit according to strict Covid-19 protocols.

READ MORE:

'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in his first year of professional rugby

The Springbok legend recently opened up about his work life, studies and ambitions and how he made “so much money” during his first year of ...
Sport
1 day ago

World Rugby to trial law variations in PRO14 Rainbow Cup

In perhaps the clearest indication that the PRO14 Rainbow Cup is upon us‚ three law variations have been approved by World Rugby for use in the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

It’s simple — no fans, no bumper payday for economy and SA Rugby

SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadia during the upcoming British Lions tour
Sport
1 day ago

Lions give Elton Jantjies the green light to join French Top 14 side Pau

Lions talisman Elton Jantjies may have played his last game for the franchise as he has been given the green light to join French Top 14 side Pau as ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadia during Lions tour

South Africa's economy is set to lose 6.6 billion rand if this year's British & Irish Lions tour goes ahead without fans, according to a study ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  2. Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz tell Safa they want the Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts the Bucs team: 'I can give you the Pirates ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane not interested in the Bafana coaching job: "I asked him‚ and he ... Soccer
  5. Cricket SA admit to failing to eradicate racial discrimination in the Proteas ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X