WATCH | Siya Kolisi stars in inspirational Adidas advert — 'he united all people through sport'

20 April 2021 - 09:29
BACK IN BUSINESS Siya Kolisi now plays for the Durban-based Sharks.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Rugby star Siya Kolisi stars in a new Adidas advert that inspires people to defy the odds and achieve their dreams. It also speaks to uniting people through the power of sport. 

Titled “Impossible is nothing”, Kolisi opens up about how he refused to allow his unfavourable past to prevent him from achieving his goals. 

“He drew strength from his past to see the possibilities. Not just to win the World Cup, but also to be the first black SA captain ever and to give us hope so that we too can see the possibilities of uniting people through the power of sport,” says the narrator.

Kolisi became the first black Springbok captain to lead the team that won the World Cup in October 2019. He is seen by many South Africans as an inspirational figure and a hero for young aspirant rugby players. 

The advert has clips of young people who cheered him and the team during the countrywide trophy tour.

“If Siya Kolisi can do it, I can do it,” says a young girl in the advert. 

The crowning moment became a significant one for Kolisi who first watched the 2007 World Cup from a tavern in Zwide township in Gqebera where he grew up. Growing up he witnessed gender-based violence in his home and survived poverty.

One year ago, he and his wife Rachel launched the Kolisi Foundation through which they have donated food parcels to poor communities including Zwide. 

