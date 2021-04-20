WATCH | Siya Kolisi stars in inspirational Adidas advert — 'he united all people through sport'

Rugby star Siya Kolisi stars in a new Adidas advert that inspires people to defy the odds and achieve their dreams. It also speaks to uniting people through the power of sport.

Titled “Impossible is nothing”, Kolisi opens up about how he refused to allow his unfavourable past to prevent him from achieving his goals.

“He drew strength from his past to see the possibilities. Not just to win the World Cup, but also to be the first black SA captain ever and to give us hope so that we too can see the possibilities of uniting people through the power of sport,” says the narrator.