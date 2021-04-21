“I think the boys are looking forward to the Rainbow Cup and everyone is really willing to work as hard as they can so that they are able to have a chance to be considered to play in the British & Irish Lions tour.

“It’s not ideal for everyone because we are not going to play enough games‚ but we take it as it comes. It is about trying to get fit and work as hard as we can and give the coach a strong hand by being fit.

"We all know what it takes to play Springbok rugby and from my side it’s just to make sure that by the time we get there I have reached those standards.

“As a player you have to play with the cards that you are dealt with because there have been a lot of things happening due to the pandemic. For us is about preparing as well as we can because there is nothing we can do. If you get a chance to be able to represent SA in that British and Irish Lions Series‚ you must be ready to go.”

Springbok players had alignment camps with coach Jacques Nienaber‚ his assistants and the management staff last week and Nyakane said the engagements were fruitful.

“The engagements were good‚ obviously there was a lot of information and things that were enlightening. Obviously as players we don’t have much time to go on bigger camps and every little bit of information helps so that we are prepared to do what is required to play in the green and gold.

“It was awesome to be in that environment with the coaches and see how they see things‚ and how they want to go forward. It was also a reminder of the things that are expected from us as players.