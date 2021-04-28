Rugby

Bulls prop Gqoboka sets sights on Bok selection for British and Irish Lions tour

28 April 2021 - 11:50
Lizo Gqoboka of the Bulls during the Super Rugby match against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on June 15 2019 in Pretoria.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka will use the forthcoming Rainbow Cup SA to gain full match fitness and catch the eye of Springbok selectors ahead of the marquee British and Irish Lions tour later in the year.

South African teams return to competitive action this week in the first round of the Rainbow Cup SA with the Bulls hosting the Lions at Loftus and the Sharks visiting the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

For Gqoboka‚ who is once again back to full fitness after injury setbacks‚ his mission is to help the Bulls do well in this short tournament while hoping for a return to the Boks to add to his two caps.

“Every athlete or rugby player would like to play against the British and Irish Lions because it is such a massive privilege‚” Gqoboka said.

“It comes once every 12 years‚ so to even have an opportunity to be more likely to be involved is a blessing and definitely a motivating factor to work hard and give myself a big chance to make the team.

“That’s what I am focusing on at the moment‚ just getting fit and making sure that I do well here at the Bulls and hopefully the Springbok selectors will get me in. And if not I will know that I have given everything I have here at the Bulls and it was out of my control.”

Gqoboka said he is feeling in good condition for the Rainbow Cup and the same goes for the rest of his teammates‚ who had a good preseason.

“I personally feel like I am better than when I played a few games during the Currie Cup. I have worked hard on my conditioning and I don’t have any injuries — I am just excited to have the opportunity of getting back on the park and express myself‚” he said.

“We are in a good space as a team‚ we have had a couple of weeks of preseason where we worked hard on our processes. We are confident that we are ready for the tournament and it is really exciting to get to play some rugby after a lot of uncertainty.”

