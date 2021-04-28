The time for shedding cobwebs‚ testing squad depth and the waters are over as South Africa’s top players from this weekend ramp up their preparation for the Test series against the British & Lions Lions.

They will‚ of course‚ also embark on a new chapter for South African rugby with the launch of the Rainbow Cup but that seems insignificant when compared to what lies ahead with the long-awaited visit of the Lions.

South Africa’s players have had precious little game time this year and they will have to use the Rainbow Cup to regain optimal fitness and resultant confidence to meet the demands of a series against the Lions in July and August.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will already have a clear idea which foreign-based players they will want to involve for the series against the game’s most glorified composite side.

This will be the opportunity for the locals to put their best foot forward.

While the preparation series that followed the Currie Cup was about building depth‚ the Rainbow Cup will be about squad refinement and bringing a hard edge to the country’s top talent.

“For this competition‚ it is the full metal jacket‚” said Stormers coach John Dobson‚ who stressed that they will be selecting their best team every week.