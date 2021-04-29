Barret: 'I've always wanted to be team first'

Mo'unga has not disappointed‚ but Barrett again wants to compete for a jersey for which he holds far greater affinity.

Asked whether he would want to be considered as a flyhalf Barrett said: “Absolutely! I've always wanted to be team first. I guess this 10‚ 15 thing has been a system selection. I have no doubt I wasn't the best out and out 15 for the All Blacks, especially with Jordie (Barrett) and Damo (Damian McKenzie) around last year‚” said Barrett from Japan where he plays for Suntory Sungoliath.

Having Mo'unga at flyhalf and Barrett at fullback at times suited the All Blacks. It ensured the on field presence of two of their most potent attackers at the same time. Barrett's breathtaking speed from the back proved particularly difficult to keep up with.

As Barrett alluded to‚ that didn't necessarily put him ahead of his rivals when it came to weighing up the virtues of a 15.

“The way we wanted to play I could understand that and bought into that. There is no hiding from the fact Damo‚ Will (Jordan) and Jordie are all playing great rugby. Regardless of that I'm really enjoying my time here at Suntory. I guess that has given me the burning desire to get back to and be better than I have been in the All Blacks jersey‚” said Barrett.

He knows he can't take anything for granted and has some convincing to do. He will need to show that his experience in Japan hasn't softened the steely intensity that is required to front up for the All Blacks.

“There will be a two-week quarantine‚ and two to three more weeks including a camp before the first game‚” Barrett pointed out. “I back myself. I'm sure if I'm selected in this squad coming up through training and in an All Blacks environment I can get myself back up to Test match intensity. I've been playing a lot of rugby, so fitness and skills (are in place).”